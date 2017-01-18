This year's Mardi Gras in St. Landry

This year's Mardi Gras in St. Landry

This year's Mardi Gras in St. Landry Laissez le bon temps roulez! Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/18/years-mardi-gras-st-landry/96665718/ In this Daily Worlld file photo a lline of floats make their way down Landry Street for the annual Half Fast Krewe of Frank's Mardi Gras Parade Tuesday in Opelousas. Mardi Gras season is here! Here's a quick look at what's in store for this year's Mardi Gras season in St. Landry Parish, and as always, laissez le bon temps roulez! EUNICE - Children's Mardi Gras celebrations in Eunice will be held at Lakeview Park & Beach beginning at 3 p.m. with a parade through the park followed by a chicken chase and costume contest.

