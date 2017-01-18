This year's Mardi Gras in St. Landry Laissez le bon temps roulez! Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/18/years-mardi-gras-st-landry/96665718/ In this Daily Worlld file photo a lline of floats make their way down Landry Street for the annual Half Fast Krewe of Frank's Mardi Gras Parade Tuesday in Opelousas. Mardi Gras season is here! Here's a quick look at what's in store for this year's Mardi Gras season in St. Landry Parish, and as always, laissez le bon temps roulez! EUNICE - Children's Mardi Gras celebrations in Eunice will be held at Lakeview Park & Beach beginning at 3 p.m. with a parade through the park followed by a chicken chase and costume contest.

