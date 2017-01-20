St. Landry Parish & Lafayette Parish ...

St. Landry Parish & Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers team up leads to fugitive arrest in Opelousas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

John Davis had two outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear for 2nd offense DUI and a Non Support warrant for failing to serve his sentence for being $80,000 dollars in arrears in child support. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that, on Thursday, Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers requested the help of St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers in order to arrest Davis, who was living in St. Landry Parish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12) Sat mantalk 7
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Fri Username 13
Wandering, (Jun '16) Jan 19 Just because 4
Port Barre Police Department is "A JOKE" (Mar '08) Jan 11 Yo momma really 585
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Upset citizen (Jun '16) Jan 4 Gullible person 8
Chelsea's baby daddies??! Jan 4 ssshhhhhhh 7
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC