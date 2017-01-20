St. Landry Parish & Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers team up leads to fugitive arrest in Opelousas

John Davis had two outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear for 2nd offense DUI and a Non Support warrant for failing to serve his sentence for being $80,000 dollars in arrears in child support. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that, on Thursday, Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers requested the help of St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers in order to arrest Davis, who was living in St. Landry Parish.

