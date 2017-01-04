St. Landry Crimes Stoppers / January ...

St. Landry Crimes Stoppers / January 4, 2017

Detective Marcus Bergeron of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in locating the thieves that burglarized a local home in the Opelousas area. On December 28th 2016, deputies responded to 113 Mandy Road, Opelousas, La.

Opelousas, LA

