St. Landry Crimes Stoppers / January 4, 2017
Detective Marcus Bergeron of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in locating the thieves that burglarized a local home in the Opelousas area. On December 28th 2016, deputies responded to 113 Mandy Road, Opelousas, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upset citizen (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Gullible person
|8
|Chelsea's baby daddies??!
|Wed
|ssshhhhhhh
|7
|christy guidroz............. (Apr '11)
|Dec 27
|Calista Guidroz
|5
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|daniel smith (Sep '15)
|Dec 27
|Cat
|4
|Bars in Church Point (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC