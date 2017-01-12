St. Landry Crime Stoppers for Jan. 11...

St. Landry Crime Stoppers for Jan. 11, 2017

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers need your help in apprehending a wanted person. On January 10, 2017, deputies were dispatched to Cottontail Lane in Opelousas in reference to an alleged home invasion.

