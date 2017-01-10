See who was arrested in Opelousas

See who was arrested in Opelousas

Sheila Cormier, 183 Sunset Loop, Sunset, distribution of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 Harley Arnaud, 152 Point Claire Ave., Arnaudville, possession of schedule I, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17, drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance James Davis, 525 W. South St., Opelousas, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule V drugs, sale and distribution and possession of legend drugs

