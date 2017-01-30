See who was arrested in Opelousas
See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested Jan. 27-29, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/30/see-who-arrested-opelousas/97240072/ Devin Phister, 424 Bayou Teche Subdivision Road, Opelousas, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, bench warrant Amber Verrett, 359 Country Ridge Road, Opelousas, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, improper lane usage, misrepresentation during booking Brandon Chustz, 8854 Elton St., Livonia, careless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to report auto accident, obstruction of justice Kenneth White Jr., 429 Houston St., ... (more)
