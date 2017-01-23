See who was arrested in Opelousas
See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested Jan. 20-22, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/23/see-who-arrested-opelousas/96951318/ Preston Valin, 118 DeJean, St., Port Barre, failure to register or notify as a sex offender, notification of sex offender and child predators, special sex offender ID cards required Read or Share this story: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/23/see-who-arrested-opelousas/96951318/
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 20
|Username
|13
|Wandering, (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Just because
|4
|Port Barre Police Department is "A JOKE" (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|Yo momma really
|585
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
|Upset citizen (Jun '16)
|Jan 4
|Gullible person
|8
|Chelsea's baby daddies??!
|Jan 4
|ssshhhhhhh
|7
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC