See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested Jan. 14-16, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/17/see-who-arrested-opelousas/96672718/ Chris Sonnier, 543 Joe W. Road, Church Point, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary, theft of a fiream, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies Eddie McLain IV, 466 Douresseau Road, Ville Platte, two counts of violation of a protective order, resisting an officer, criminal mischief Joseph Buck Jr., 1661 Laday St., Opelousas, bench warrant, suspended driver's license, tail lamp violation, window tint, expired motor vehicle inspection Joseph Miller Jr., 401 College Road, Eunice, registration of sex offender and child predator, notification of sex offenders and child predators, failure to register and notify as a sex ... (more)

