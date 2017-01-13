Police searching for suspect in armed...

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Daily World

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery Opelousas police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint Thursday night. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/13/police-searching-suspect-armed-robbery/96537316/ Officers with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office responded to reports of the robbery at the Highway 167 Truck Stop at 11:41 p.m. According to a press release from SLPSO, the suspect, described as a younger black male wearing light-colored jeans, black tennis shoes, black hooded jacket and a tan baseball cap with green cloth covering his face, robbed the business at gunpoint, and left with a small amount of cash.

