Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

Officers with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office responded to reports of the robbery at the Highway 167 Truck Stop at 11:41 p.m. According to a press release from SLPSO, the suspect, described as a younger black male wearing light-colored jeans, black tennis shoes, black hooded jacket and a tan baseball cap with green cloth covering his face, robbed the business at gunpoint, and left with a small amount of cash.

