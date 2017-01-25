Phoenix Knights and Ladies announce king, court
Phoenix Knights and Ladies announce king, court Phoenix Knights and Ladies of Distinction Inc. have announced their 2017 King Phoenix XXI, debutantes, dukes and royal court. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/life/2017/01/25/phoenix-knights-and-ladies-announce-king-court/96832160/ The Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter of Phoenix Knights and Ladies of Distinction Inc. will hold its 21st Annual Cotillion Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Delta Grand Theatre of Opelousas.
