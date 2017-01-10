Opelousas Catholic principal resigns
The Opelousas Catholic Board of Pastors has announced on the school website that Marty Heintz, a veteran administrator with the Diocese of Lafayette, has been selected as the school principal to replace John Cavell effective June 1. Opelousas Catholic principal resigns The Opelousas Catholic Board of Pastors has announced on the school website that Marty Heintz, a veteran administrator with the Diocese of Lafayette, has been selected as the school principal to replace John Cavell effective June 1. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/10/oc-principal-fired/96408222/ John Cavell is shown in this Daily World file photo shortly after his appointment as principal at Opelousas Catholic School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|13 hr
|Briscoe
|11
|Port Barre Police Department is "A JOKE" (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Yo momma really
|585
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
|Upset citizen (Jun '16)
|Jan 4
|Gullible person
|8
|Chelsea's baby daddies??!
|Jan 4
|ssshhhhhhh
|7
|christy guidroz............. (Apr '11)
|Dec 27
|Calista Guidroz
|5
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC