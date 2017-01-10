Opelousas Catholic principal resigns

Opelousas Catholic principal resigns

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Daily World

The Opelousas Catholic Board of Pastors has announced on the school website that Marty Heintz, a veteran administrator with the Diocese of Lafayette, has been selected as the school principal to replace John Cavell effective June 1. Opelousas Catholic principal resigns The Opelousas Catholic Board of Pastors has announced on the school website that Marty Heintz, a veteran administrator with the Diocese of Lafayette, has been selected as the school principal to replace John Cavell effective June 1. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/10/oc-principal-fired/96408222/ John Cavell is shown in this Daily World file photo shortly after his appointment as principal at Opelousas Catholic School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) 13 hr Briscoe 11
Port Barre Police Department is "A JOKE" (Mar '08) Wed Yo momma really 585
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Upset citizen (Jun '16) Jan 4 Gullible person 8
Chelsea's baby daddies??! Jan 4 ssshhhhhhh 7
christy guidroz............. (Apr '11) Dec 27 Calista Guidroz 5
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,936 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC