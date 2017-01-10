The Opelousas Catholic Board of Pastors has announced on the school website that Marty Heintz, a veteran administrator with the Diocese of Lafayette, has been selected as the school principal to replace John Cavell effective June 1. Opelousas Catholic principal resigns The Opelousas Catholic Board of Pastors has announced on the school website that Marty Heintz, a veteran administrator with the Diocese of Lafayette, has been selected as the school principal to replace John Cavell effective June 1. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/10/oc-principal-fired/96408222/ John Cavell is shown in this Daily World file photo shortly after his appointment as principal at Opelousas Catholic School.

