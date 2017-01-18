New Opelousas Catholic principal come...

New Opelousas Catholic principal comes home

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily World

New Opelousas Catholic principal comes home For Marty Heintz, returning to Opelousas Catholic School is a lot like coming home, she said Wednesday. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/18/new-opelousas-catholic-principal-comes-home/96723510/ Opelousas Catholic's newly appointed principal, Marty Heintz, meets with faculty and staff during a meet and greet held in the school library Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) 1 hr rsonnier 12
Wandering, (Jun '16) 19 hr Just because 4
Port Barre Police Department is "A JOKE" (Mar '08) Jan 11 Yo momma really 585
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Upset citizen (Jun '16) Jan 4 Gullible person 8
Chelsea's baby daddies??! Jan 4 ssshhhhhhh 7
christy guidroz............. (Apr '11) Dec 27 Calista Guidroz 5
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,336 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC