My favorite day? The day I took flight

My favorite day? The day I took flight

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Daily World

Even though it was more than 35 years ago, Lafayette attorney Matt Jones remembers the date of his favorite day. It was May 9, 1980.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Assistant DAS is a CROOK 8 hr Big Mamou 4
Petition to Remove Eddie Soileau Sun Deer Stand 4
Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ... Jan 28 Della 3
Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12) Jan 21 mantalk 7
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Jan 20 Username 13
Wandering, (Jun '16) Jan 19 Just because 4
Port Barre Police Department is "A JOKE" (Mar '08) Jan 11 Yo momma really 585
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC