More
Students traveled to the nation's capital to march for life on Friday January 27th, 2017, at the worlds largest annual pro-life march. While in Washington, Opelousas Catholic Students are taking the week to visit the National Archives, see the Declaration of Independence, and the US Constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|3 hr
|Sandra
|3
|Petition to Remove Eddie Soileau
|Sun
|Deer Stand
|4
|Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ...
|Jan 28
|Della
|3
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 20
|Username
|13
|Wandering, (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Just because
|4
|Port Barre Police Department is "A JOKE" (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|Yo momma really
|585
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC