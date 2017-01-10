Minor injuries in Opelousas vehicle crash that knocked down utilitya
Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Landry Street and Main Street Tuesday morning. Minor injuries in Opelousas vehicle crash that knocked down utility pole Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Landry Street and Main Street Tuesday morning.
