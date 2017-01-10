Minor injuries in Opelousas vehicle c...

Minor injuries in Opelousas vehicle crash that knocked down utilitya

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily World

Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Landry Street and Main Street Tuesday morning. Minor injuries in Opelousas vehicle crash that knocked down utility pole Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Landry Street and Main Street Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Port Barre Police Department is "A JOKE" (Mar '08) 47 min Yo momma really 585
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Upset citizen (Jun '16) Jan 4 Gullible person 8
Chelsea's baby daddies??! Jan 4 ssshhhhhhh 7
christy guidroz............. (Apr '11) Dec 27 Calista Guidroz 5
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
daniel smith (Sep '15) Dec 27 Cat 4
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,820,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC