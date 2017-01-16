Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily World

One of the many groups that took part in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade receive a round of applause from the crowd that lined Market Street in Opelousas to view the parade Monday afternoon. See more photos at dailyworld.com and on the Daily World Facebook site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wandering, (Jun '16) Sun Citizen 3
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Jan 12 Briscoe 11
Port Barre Police Department is "A JOKE" (Mar '08) Jan 11 Yo momma really 585
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Upset citizen (Jun '16) Jan 4 Gullible person 8
Chelsea's baby daddies??! Jan 4 ssshhhhhhh 7
christy guidroz............. (Apr '11) Dec 27 Calista Guidroz 5
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,029,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC