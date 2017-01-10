Here's what's happening at Opelousas ...

Here's what's happening at Opelousas Catholic

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Daily World

Here's what's happening at Opelousas Catholic Here's what's happening at Opelousas Catholic this week: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/10/heres-whats-happening-opelousas-catholic/96408592/ Parents of elementary students are invited to the blood drive Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. There will be another blood drive for high school students of age, along with other family and friends in the community, from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The annual OC Tasters' Dinner and Auction Event will be held Feb. 8 at the Opelousas Civic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Thu Briscoe 11
Port Barre Police Department is "A JOKE" (Mar '08) Wed Yo momma really 585
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Upset citizen (Jun '16) Jan 4 Gullible person 8
Chelsea's baby daddies??! Jan 4 ssshhhhhhh 7
christy guidroz............. (Apr '11) Dec 27 Calista Guidroz 5
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,873,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC