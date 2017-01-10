Here's what's happening at Opelousas Catholic
Here's what's happening at Opelousas Catholic Here's what's happening at Opelousas Catholic this week: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/10/heres-whats-happening-opelousas-catholic/96408592/ Parents of elementary students are invited to the blood drive Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. There will be another blood drive for high school students of age, along with other family and friends in the community, from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The annual OC Tasters' Dinner and Auction Event will be held Feb. 8 at the Opelousas Civic Center.
