French Table set for Wednesday

French Table set for Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The first French Table of 2017 takes place this Wednesday in the Whiteville School House at Le Vieux Village which is located at 828 E. Landry St., in Opelousas. The event is free, and all ages and speaking abilities invited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12) Sat mantalk 7
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Fri Username 13
Wandering, (Jun '16) Jan 19 Just because 4
Port Barre Police Department is "A JOKE" (Mar '08) Jan 11 Yo momma really 585
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Upset citizen (Jun '16) Jan 4 Gullible person 8
Chelsea's baby daddies??! Jan 4 ssshhhhhhh 7
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC