Deadline for upcoming election approaching

The last day to register to vote for the March 25 election will be Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. Deadline for upcoming election approaching The last day to register to vote for the March 25 election will be Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/10/deadline-upcoming-election-approaching/96403312/ The last day to register to vote for the March 25 election will be Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. People planning to participate in the upcoming election must register to vote and make any changes to their records by this deadline. Registration applications may be completed at the registrar's office in suite 114 of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse at 118 S. Court St., Opelousas.

