Crash claims life of Eunice man

Friday Jan 6 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman, Master Trooper Brooks David, shortly before 6:00 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on LA Highway 365 at its intersection with LA Highway 367. The crash claimed the life of Joseph Devillier, 38, of Eunice.

Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

