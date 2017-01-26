Budget committee will not meet before next Opelousas city council meeting
The Opelousas city council budget committee will not be able to schedule another meeting before next month's regular council meeting scheduled for Feb. 14, said Councilwoman Sherell Roberts, head of the budget committee on Wednesday. The committee's previous meeting was canceled last week due to a power outage in city hall during the scheduled time for the meeting.
