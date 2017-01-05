A look at major projects ahead for St. Landry Parish in 2017
"There's a lot of area to develop," said St. Landry Parish President, Bill Fontenot. "With I-49 and US 190 there's a lot of potential."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upset citizen (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Gullible person
|8
|Chelsea's baby daddies??!
|Wed
|ssshhhhhhh
|7
|christy guidroz............. (Apr '11)
|Dec 27
|Calista Guidroz
|5
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|daniel smith (Sep '15)
|Dec 27
|Cat
|4
|Bars in Church Point (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC