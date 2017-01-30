1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-49...

1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-49 service road in Opelousas

Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

St. Landry Parish - Today, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred on US 190 at Interstate 49 near Opelousas. The crash claimed the life of 37 year old Donald Prudhomme of Opelousas.

