Three teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Opelousas
Three teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Opelousas Three teens were arrested Dec. 24 in connection to three armed robberies last week. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2016/12/27/three-teens-arrested-string-armed-robberies-opelousas/95869466/ Three local teens were arrested Saturday by the Opelousas Police Department after detectives say they used video surveillance to identify the teens as responsible for three armed robberies that happened Friday evening on South Union Street and East Landry Street.
