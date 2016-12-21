St. Landry Chamber on charitable cont...

St. Landry Chamber on charitable contributions

The St. Landry Chamber of Commerce's December Lunch & Learn was a presentation on making the most of charitable giving. Richard Urban CPA of Opelousas provided participants with information about making sure all donations are properly used during tax season.

