Opelousas-area latest target for package thieves
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La - Package thefts are on the rise across Acadiana and now thieves are even targeting homes in St. Landry Parish. The sheriff says they've investigated at least two cases of package thefts so far this holiday season.
