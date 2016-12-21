'OMG he got in!' Watch as friends react to student's acceptance at Cornell University
Many people will forever remember the moment they opened a college acceptance letter; At least 51,000 people will remember the moment Brendon Gauthier opened his from Cornell University. Gauthier, a 17-year-old from Opelousas, Louisiana, opened his acceptance email to Cornell to the thunderous applause and delight of his friends and family.
