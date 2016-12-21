News roundup: MidSouth Bank promotes Latiolais to Louisiana state...
MidSouth Bank has promoted Regional President Kevin Latiolais to be Louisiana state president, a new position created at the bank. reports Latiolais will lead all of the bank's statewide operations, focusing primarily on business development and commercial relationships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christy guidroz............. (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|Calista Guidroz
|5
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|MINION
|31
|daniel smith (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|Cat
|4
|Bars in Church Point
|Sun
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
|What is the best hair salon in Opelousas? (Dec '12)
|Dec 20
|I know
|25
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC