Meet The Water Institute of the Gulf's new president and CEO

The Water Institute of the Gulf has found a successor for its founder, president and CEO Chip Groat, who is retiring in April. Justin Ehrenwerth, whose experience includes working with the U.S. Department of Commerce and serving as as assistant counsel to the president in taking the lead on Deepwater Horizon litigation for the White House, will take the helm as president and CEO effective Jan. 30. "As exciting as it has been to lead the institute through its birth, it's just as exciting to see someone with Justin's talent and experience continue that growth," says Groat in a prepared statement.

