Food for Families annual food drive next week Food for Families annual food drive will be Dec. 6 at Wal-Mart on Creswell Lane in Opelousas. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2016/12/01/food-families-annual-food-drive-next-week/94737050/ St. Landry parish food pantries and shelters are looking to stock their shelves with food for families in need this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.