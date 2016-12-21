Equine Sales Company Announces 2017 Dates
Equine Sales Company announced Dec. 15 its complete 2017 schedule of auctions. In addition to the 2-Year-Olds in Training sale already announced for May 9 with a breeze date of May 7, two other sales will be held at the Opelousas, La., facility.
