Celebrating the season of giving
Representatives with an Opelousas business barbecued hamburgers for veterans, staff and visitors at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home Monday, while children from Crossroads Church out of Lafayette delivered Christmas spirit to the residents in the form of homemade cards and candy canes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jenningsdailynews.net.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panda
|11 hr
|Flash_62
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Melanie
|30
|Bars in Church Point
|Wed
|Disgusted
|2
|What is the best hair salon in Opelousas? (Dec '12)
|Tue
|I know
|25
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|Tessy S (Jul '15)
|Dec 12
|SarahSueeee
|7
|Mechelle
|Dec 10
|Johnny _The_Spike...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC