St. Landry Crime Stoppers is searching for Opelousas package thief
On November 23rd, an Opelousas homeowner reported to police that an unknown male stole two packages from her residence, located in the 100 block of Plantation Road. Surveillance video shows the suspect coming from across the street where two other suspects were waiting inside a silver car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panda
|11 hr
|Flash_62
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Melanie
|30
|Bars in Church Point
|Wed
|Disgusted
|2
|What is the best hair salon in Opelousas? (Dec '12)
|Tue
|I know
|25
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|Tessy S (Jul '15)
|Dec 12
|SarahSueeee
|7
|Mechelle
|Dec 10
|Johnny _The_Spike...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC