Opelika man charged with attempted mu...

Opelika man charged with attempted murder following shooting on Raintree St.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her. A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09) Jun 12 simple 13
Auburn softball Apr '17 fanofthesport 1
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... (Jan '17) Jan '17 Big dee 1
looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14) Nov '16 brandon 10
News 2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 brandon 1
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,462 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC