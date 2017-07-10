Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash in Opelika

Opelika police said were called to the intersection of Birmingham Highway and Grand National Parkway around 5:12 p.m. Sunday to investigate a crash involving a 1990 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle, a 2001 Honda CRV and a 2017 Cadillac XT5. The motorcyclist was fatally injured in the wreck, but the occupants of the other vehicles weren't harmed.

