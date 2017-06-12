Trial for murder of former Auburn player Jakell Mitchell delayed
The murder trial for the man charged with the murder of former Auburn H-back Jakell Mitchell has been delayed. Jury selection for the trial of Markale Hart was set to begin Monday morning in Opelika but the trial was delayed due to conflicts with other cases set for trial.
