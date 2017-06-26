Spicer's Music Day postponed until August to break record
The Opelika-Auburn News reports Auburn's Spicer's Music postponed the event until Aug. 22. Officials say the postponement might be a blessing in disguise to help a music store reattempt to break the Guinness record for world's largest rock band. About 850 singers, drummers, guitarists and other musicians packed the Gay Street parking lot last summer to perform "Sweet Home Alabama."
