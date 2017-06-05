Prosecutor: Shoplifter who pepper-spr...

Prosecutor: Shoplifter who pepper-sprays store workers did it while free on bond

Friday Jun 2

A serial shoplifter known for pepper-spraying store workers trying to stop him was so persistent in that endeavor that he did it again while out on bond for earlier offenses, authorities said Friday. Antonius Tykeo Bridges of West Point, Ga., was released on bond in late December from the Muscogee County Jail after he was charged with shoplifting and pepper-spraying a store employee at Columbus' T.J. Maxx, 5550 Whittlesey Blvd., according to court records.

