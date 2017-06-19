Pipeline in Alabama, Georgia, Florida set to open soon
A 515-mile underground natural gas pipeline in Alabama, Georgia and Florida is expected to be fully operational by the end of the month. The Sabal Trail pipeline will be partially in use next week, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.
