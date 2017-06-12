Opelika woman dies from gunshot wound
Opelika Police confirm early Saturday afternoon, police received a 911 call of a female gunshot victim in the 1900 block of Toomer Street. Police said when they arrived, they immediately discovered a 35-year-old female in her home with an apparent gunshot wound.
