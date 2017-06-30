New riverfront hotel prepares to open
And city officials are hopeful the project will help reclaim the city's heavily industrialized waterfront, opening the door for future development along the Tennessee River. Home2 Suites by Hilton will open sometime this summer, said Tom Hunt Jr., president of Opelika-based PHD Hotels, which is developing the hotel at 807 Island Way near Ingalls Harbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Jun 12
|simple
|13
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|10
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC