Man carjacked in parking lot of Opelika Circle K

Police are searching for two suspects after a man was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station at 1200 Columbus Parkway in Opelika, according to a news release from the department. According to police, the victim was sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot at 5:30 a.m. when a man approached the him, pulled out a black handgun and ordered him out of the car.

