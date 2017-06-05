Lee County Sheriff's Office arrest man for stabbing his girlfriend
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested Tony Deshawn Bentley Jr. of Moultrie, Georgia for domestic violence in the second degree after stabbing his girlfriend. On June 8, 2017, at 12:51 p.m. CST the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in reference to a female needing medical assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|simple
|13
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|General D Zod
|2
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC