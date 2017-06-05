Lee County Sheriff's Office arrest ma...

Lee County Sheriff's Office arrest man for stabbing his girlfriend

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested Tony Deshawn Bentley Jr. of Moultrie, Georgia for domestic violence in the second degree after stabbing his girlfriend. On June 8, 2017, at 12:51 p.m. CST the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in reference to a female needing medical assistance.

