Lee Co. Board of Registrar's Office relocates during courthouse expansion

Thursday Jun 15

The Downtown Opelika Courthouse Expansion and Renovation Project is currently underway and various Courthouse offices will be relocated during the project. Beginning June 15, 2017, the office of the Board of Registrars will be found at the Lee County Meeting Center, located directly behind the County Courthouse at 205 S. 10th Street.

