Home2 Suites by Hilton Opens in Opelika, AL
The property has 81 suites and is tech-focused with eco-conscious amenities. It is locally owned and operated by Tom Hunt and Chris Chavis of PHD Hotels Inc. Amenities include fully equipped kitchens, complimentary internet and communal spaces, along with an outdoor saline pool and patio with a fire pit and grilling area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Jun 12
|simple
|13
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|10
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC