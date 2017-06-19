Gun goes off during Opelika restroom robbery
A robber's gun fired Monday when he hit a customer in the restroom of a Circle K in Opelika, Ala., but the bullet hit no one, police said. The victim told police he was in the restroom when the gunman demanded any valuables he had before smacking him in the face with the weapon, causing it to discharge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Jun 12
|simple
|13
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|10
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC