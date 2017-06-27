German-based company to bring $12 million aviation plant
The Winkelmann Group will begin production at its first United States production facility in the Auburn Industrial Park, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. The company expects to create approximately 50 jobs over the next five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Jun 12
|simple
|13
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|10
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC