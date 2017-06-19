Cumberland Plastic Solutions plans $2.1 million Opelika expansion
Cumberland Plastic Solutions plans a $2.2 million expansion of its plastic injection molding operation at its North Park Drive facility, which includes installing new equipment. Officials said the expansion will create nine new jobs.
