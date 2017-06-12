Alcohol, drugs, speeding possible fac...

Alcohol, drugs, speeding possible factors in fatal Lee County wreck

Alcohol, speeding and drugs are possible factors in an one-vehicle accident that claimed the life of an Opelika man, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said. Alton Lamar Watson, 54, died Wednesday morning from multiple blunt force injuries he received during an accident on Tuesday.

