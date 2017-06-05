Alabama trooper, Autistic child build...

Alabama trooper, Autistic child build special relationship after boy's father killed

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: World News Report

When Alabama State Trooper Zack Harrelson met young Austin Kidder on a Sunday morning in March 2012, the circumstances could not have been worse. Harrelson, who lives in Lee County and works out of the Opelika post, was doing the unpleasant, but required duty of notifying the next of kin of a traffic fatality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr '17 fanofthesport 1
News Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09) Mar '17 Mr Bass 12
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... (Dec '16) Jan '17 General D Zod 2
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan '17 Big dee 1
looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14) Nov '16 brandon 10
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC